Overview

Dr. Hadley Wyre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Wyre works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Pelvic Abscess and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.