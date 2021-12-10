Dr. Hadley Sharp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadley Sharp, MD
Dr. Hadley Sharp, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2699
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sharp explained everything about my treatment. She was very compassionate. My appointments were always on time. The staff were gentle and informed me of everything before each treatment.
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497926604
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.