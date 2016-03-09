Overview

Dr. Hadiza Hamza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Benin, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Hamza works at Healthcare Professionals in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.