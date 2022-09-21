Dr. Hadi Zahra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadi Zahra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hadi Zahra, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Zahra works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6485
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahra?
From the start Dr. Zahra was compassionate about the process and knowledgeable about possible side effects. He followed up weekly and made the entire experience much more comfortable
About Dr. Hadi Zahra, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023242583
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- Saint Francis Hospital
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahra works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.