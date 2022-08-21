Dr. Hadi Tajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadi Tajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hadi Tajani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Texas Health350 Westpark Way Ste 109, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 354-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He cares
About Dr. Hadi Tajani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tajani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tajani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tajani has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tajani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tajani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.