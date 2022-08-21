Overview

Dr. Hadi Tajani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Tajani works at Texas Health in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.