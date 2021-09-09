Dr. Hadi Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadi Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Hadi Siddiqui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
Red Bird Endoscopy Center3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 189, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 331-2922
Valparaiso Office2206 Roosevelt Rd Ste A, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-9507
Porter Regional Hospital85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-9507
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddiqui was thorough and friendly with us. We didn’t wait long to see him and his medical staff is professional and approachable making us feel at ease. He discussed our problem and explained it and answered our questions, No rushing us. It’s bad enough when you have to see a gastroenterologist and Dr. Siddiqui made it a lot easier on us.
About Dr. Hadi Siddiqui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.