Dr. Hadi Shalhoub, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Shalhoub works at Advanced Vascular Solutions in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.