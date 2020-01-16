Dr. Hadi Shalhoub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalhoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadi Shalhoub, DO
Dr. Hadi Shalhoub, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Shalhoub works at:
Advanced Vascular Solutions LLC13100 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-8900
Wound Care At Sebastian River Medical Center13110 US HIGHWAY 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-2070
Sebastian River Medical Center13695 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-2070
- Sebastian River Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was treated for venous insufficiency over a period of four months. Dr. Shalhoub is a very knowledge caring physician. He has an excellent staff. The surgery went well with minor discomfort. It does take approximately 6 months for full recovery and I do continue to wear support hose. I would definitely recommend Dr. Shalhoub and his competent staff.
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922152842
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shalhoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalhoub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalhoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalhoub works at
Dr. Shalhoub has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalhoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shalhoub speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalhoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalhoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalhoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalhoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.