Dr. Hadi Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Hadi Ahmad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Quality Pediatricshadi Ahmad MD
235 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like him - he takes me right away - and my son is always checked carefully- I just really love that I never have to wait for him to see me and the baby -
About Dr. Hadi Ahmad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831187830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.