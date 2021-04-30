Overview

Dr. Hadeel Kado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kado works at Nizaamuddeen Toofanny, M.D., PLLC in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.