Dr. Hadeel Abaza, MD
Dr. Hadeel Abaza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
1
Pediatric Orthopedic Associates7630 Kings Pointe Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 517-7500
2
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-7110
3
St John Ortho Trauma Sgy Clnc22151 Moross Rd Ste 214, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Dr. Abaza was wonderful as well as her staff. They are quick to answer the phones, return calls & schedule appts. She really listened to what was going on. Did x-rays on the sport & explained them to us. We had a diagnosis & treatment right then. Everyone was so nice. Highly recommend her!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- Case Western - Residency Prog
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
