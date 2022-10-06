Dr. Haddis Hagos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haddis Hagos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haddis Hagos, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Addis Ababa University, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Haddis Hagos, M.D.7300 Hanover Dr Ste 204, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 220-2333
-
2
Pain Management Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 940, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 220-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Hagos is a very professional doctor who will take care of a patient on a very professional manner taking in consideration the patient condition, examining, inquire about status of the pain and develop a plan to make the patient comfortable and manage the pain with medication and exercise, physical therapy until reach a confort level for the patient to be able to tolerate and leave with the pain if the damage is not reparable with surgery or medication Doctor Hagos is a very professional and taking a very good care of his patients
About Dr. Haddis Hagos, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1386613347
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Addis Ababa University, Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagos speaks Amharic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagos.
