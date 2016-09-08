Overview

Dr. Habteab Feseha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Gondar Colege Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Feseha works at Red Sea Heart Center in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.