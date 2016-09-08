Dr. Habteab Feseha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feseha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Habteab Feseha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Habteab Feseha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Gondar Colege Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feseha works at
Red Sea Heart Center610 W Catalina Dr, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Great Doctor and Surgeon. Awesome office staff!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1679665517
- Gondar Colege Of Medical Sciences
- Interventional Cardiology
