Overview

Dr. Habiba Ikoghode, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sanford Jackson Medical Center.



Dr. Ikoghode works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Rogers, MN and Jackson, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.