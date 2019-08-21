Overview

Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rizk works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.