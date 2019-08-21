See All Otolaryngologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Habib Rizk, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rizk works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Cranial Trauma
Ear Tube Placement
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Trigeminal Nerve Block
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)
Acute Laryngitis
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Rhinitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
Benign Positional Vertigo
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Central Vestibular Vertigo
Cholesteatoma
Classic Migraine
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Common Migraine
Conductive Hearing Loss
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Surgery
Earwax Buildup
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt
ENT Surgery
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache-Free Migraine
Laryngitis
Mastoidectomy
Meniere's Disease
Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Stapedectomy
Third Occipital Nerve Block
Tonsillectomy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibular Disorders
Vestibular Neuritis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 21, 2019
    Very caring and detailed. Explained purpose of what he was doing and possible causes of my issues. Referred my for additional detailed tests.
    Edward H — Aug 21, 2019
    About Dr. Habib Rizk, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French, German and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1881959864
    Education & Certifications

    • Delaware Otologic Institute|Medical University of South Carolina
    • Hotel-Dieu de France
    • saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic, French, German and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

