Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Habib Rizk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Habib Rizk, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rizk works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizk?
Very caring and detailed. Explained purpose of what he was doing and possible causes of my issues. Referred my for additional detailed tests.
About Dr. Habib Rizk, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1881959864
Education & Certifications
- Delaware Otologic Institute|Medical University of South Carolina
- Hotel-Dieu de France
- saint joseph's university/ faculty of medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rizk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizk works at
Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic, French, German and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.