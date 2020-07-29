Overview

Dr. Habib Rathle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rathle works at RATHLE HABIB E MD OFFICE in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.