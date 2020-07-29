Dr. Habib Rathle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Habib Rathle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Habib Rathle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rathle works at
Locations
-
1
Rathle Habib E MD Office1025 W 24th St Ste 6, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rathle?
he was excellent to explain the condition, treatment and alternatives
About Dr. Habib Rathle, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730171497
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rathle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rathle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathle works at
Dr. Rathle speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.