Dr. Habib Rathle, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Habib Rathle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rathle works at RATHLE HABIB E MD OFFICE in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rathle Habib E MD Office
    1025 W 24th St Ste 6, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 314-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Fever
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Fever
Immunization Administration

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2020
    he was excellent to explain the condition, treatment and alternatives
    Jul 29, 2020
    About Dr. Habib Rathle, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1730171497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Habib Rathle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rathle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rathle works at RATHLE HABIB E MD OFFICE in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rathle’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

