Overview

Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Arar works at ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Opioid Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.