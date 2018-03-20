Overview

Dr. Haatem Reda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Reda works at Massachusetts General Hospital NEUR in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.