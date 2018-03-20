Dr. Haatem Reda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haatem Reda, MD
Dr. Haatem Reda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8639
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I believe that he is a very well trained physician. Actually, I have to say that I've never seen another physician in the US who spends more than an hour to diagnose the problem of a patient. I've been impressed of his deep analysis. I certainly can recommend him to family and friends!
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Reda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reda has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reda.
