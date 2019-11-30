Dr. Haaris Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haaris Mir, MD
Overview
Dr. Haaris Mir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Mir works at
Locations
-
1
Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida11750 SW 40th St # S518, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 709-1786Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mir?
Excelente Doctor me hizo varias cirugia en mano y pie y los resultados fueron magnificos ,Gracias eternas THE BEST!!!!!!!!!!. MERCY QUINTANA
About Dr. Haaris Mir, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French, Hindi and Urdu
- 1285827337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dow Medical College
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir works at
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mir speaks French, Hindi and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.