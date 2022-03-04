Dr. Haane Massarotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massarotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haane Massarotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haane Massarotti, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Massarotti works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Brandon938 OAKFIELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 278-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Massarotti literally saved my life in August 2017. My original J-Pouch surgery was performed at Mt. Sinai hospital in NYC in 1984 and it never performed correctly or as the surgeon had described. I had 34 years of misery having to empty my pouch a few times a day with a 10” long rubber catheter and and bulb syringe with water. I also had many episodes of pouchitis, a nasty infection that had to be treated with strong antibiotics. Dr. Massarotti removed the internal pouch and gave me an Ileostomy which has changed my life. I can now eat almost everything and have a normal life and can travel without the fear and worry of having to use a nasty enema process to empty my old J-pouch. God bless you Dr. Massarotti!
About Dr. Haane Massarotti, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1518194083
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massarotti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massarotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massarotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massarotti works at
Dr. Massarotti has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massarotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massarotti speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Massarotti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massarotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massarotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massarotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.