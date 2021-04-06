Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Compton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Roads Community Care Clinic121 S Long Beach Blvd, Compton, CA 90221 Directions (310) 627-5850
College Medical Center2776 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 218-8778
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Son-ha and Diem-chi A Medical Corp.1951 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 218-8778
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional here nurses at the the reception area very short wait made me feel very comfortable
About Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1447275631
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
