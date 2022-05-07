Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Son Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
SoCal Neurosurgery227 W Janss Rd Ste 125, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 539-2563Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SoCal Neurosurgery2190 Lynn Rd Ste 380, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-7471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Son Nguyen?
Socal Neurology is the best and Dr Ha Son Nguyen is our family hero, he did surgery on my wife and she’s fine now, their office are so organized and helpful, they followed up with us before and after the surgery continually.
About Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Son Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Son Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Son Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Son Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Son Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Son Nguyen.
