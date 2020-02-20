Dr. H George Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H George Brennan, MD
Overview
Dr. H George Brennan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Locations
Dr. George Brennan M.D. F.A.C.S400 Newport Center Dr Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 207-7915
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
Extremely happy with my experience from the moment we walked into the Dr. Brennans @ registration, to being prep for surgery, OR and recovery, I was very well cared for. Thank you so much to the team for taking excellent care of me. My nurses Neda and Elena, the nurse that started my IV and my (anesthesiologist) and to the rest of the team in OR a great big THANK YOU?? ?? It sure shows you all love what you do
About Dr. H George Brennan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Midway Hosp
- UCLA Medical Center
- Santa Monica Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
