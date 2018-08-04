Dr. H Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. H Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County20162 SW Birch St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 251-0427Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Silverberg Surgical & Medical Group1401 Avocado Ave Ste 703, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 760-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Great
About Dr. H Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1720076631
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois, Chicago
- Columbia Ny Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.