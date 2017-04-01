Dr. Henry Dombrowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dombrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Dombrowski, DO
Overview
Dr. Henry Dombrowski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Dombrowski works at
Locations
Jefferson Primary Care Voorhees443 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 130, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dombrowski?
Dr Dombrowski is the best doctor I have had to take care of me. He is Knowledgeable, Professional and Caring. He is Genuinely concerned for your health (preventative, maintenance and in illness). I worry less knowing I have one of the best doctors in New Jersey. I am grateful he is my doctor of 10 plus years.
About Dr. Henry Dombrowski, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Health System
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dombrowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dombrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dombrowski works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dombrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dombrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.