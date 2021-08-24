Dr. H Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. H Snyder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Voicewize35 Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-8034
-
2
Associates in Internal Medicine Inc.825 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
I had stuffy nose problem for years. Visited Dr. Snyder who reccomended a proceedure he thought would relieve the problem..Had it done and i am breathing better all day and night..Dr. Snyder takes the time to explain everything and answer any questions you might have, I would highly reccomend Dr. Snyder
About Dr. H Snyder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093731887
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hosp/Boston Va
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
