Overview

Dr. Harvinder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Singh works at West Michigan Cardiology in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI and Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.