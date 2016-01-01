Dr. Henry Meiers III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meiers III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Meiers III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Meiers III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3920 S DuPont Sq Ste C, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
2
First Urology Psc2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 560, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 897-5147
-
3
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
4
First Urology515 Hospital Dr Ste 3, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 633-2661
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Meiers III, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245297217
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meiers III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meiers III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meiers III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meiers III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meiers III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meiers III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meiers III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meiers III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meiers III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.