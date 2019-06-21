Dr. H Makarita, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Makarita, DDS
Overview
Dr. H Makarita, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Lean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Fellow- American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry
Dr. Makarita works at
Locations
Dental Center of Tysons Corner8270 Greensboro Dr Ste 101, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 884-0172Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In my lifetime I have received care from at least nine dentists. Dr Makarita is a wonderful dentist. His daily work from simple exams to complicated cosmetic work to implants is not just what he does daily, it is done with a practical and artistic outlook.All the while, the doctor sees that his patients are comfortable.
About Dr. H Makarita, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English
- 1790938686
Education & Certifications
- Fellow- American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makarita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Makarita using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Makarita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarita.
