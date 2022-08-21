See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Wisnicki works at Union Square Eye Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Square Eye Care
    235 Park Ave S Fl 2, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-2020
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Dr. Wisnicki is excellent. Had double vision and a turned in eye. Dr. Wisnicki solved my problem with his expertise. Thank You !
    — Aug 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD
    About Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407838451
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • My Sinai Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • Framingham Union Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • Electrical Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wisnicki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wisnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wisnicki works at Union Square Eye Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wisnicki’s profile.

    Dr. Wisnicki has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

