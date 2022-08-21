Overview

Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Wisnicki works at Union Square Eye Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.