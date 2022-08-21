Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD
Dr. H Jay Wisnicki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Wisnicki works at
Union Square Eye Care235 Park Ave S Fl 2, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-2020Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Wisnicki is excellent. Had double vision and a turned in eye. Dr. Wisnicki solved my problem with his expertise. Thank You !
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- My Sinai Hosp Ctr
- Framingham Union Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Electrical Engineering
- Ophthalmology
