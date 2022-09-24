Dr. H Kit Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Kit Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. H Kit Howard, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
-
1
Peachtree Womens Clinic Alpharetta3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 201, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 264-8604
-
2
Peachtree Womens Clinic Atlanta5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 844-4428Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 264-8603Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Since relocating to the ATL metro area, Dr. Howard has been my OBGYN. He has been great. Explains everything. Good bedside manner. Answers all of my weird questions. I have, in the past, always tried to have a female OBGYN, but I don't have that nervousness with Dr. Howard. Only thing I wish was that his office was a little bit closer to my house, but they have early AM appointments so I can schedule them around my workday.
About Dr. H Kit Howard, MD
- Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548259443
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Howard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.