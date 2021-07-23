Overview

Dr. H Hartman Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hartman Jr works at 2020 Surgery Center LLC in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.