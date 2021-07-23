Dr. H Hartman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Hartman Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. H Hartman Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
2020 Surgery Center LLC516 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-0190
Hartman Eye Group1040 Towne Square Dr, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-0190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Best thing ever happened having Dr. Hartman as our doctor!
About Dr. H Hartman Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063592723
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman Jr has seen patients for Floaters, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.