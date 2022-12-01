Overview

Dr. Francis Farhadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Farhadi works at Medicine Specialties - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.