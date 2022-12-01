Dr. Francis Farhadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Farhadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francis Farhadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.
University of Kentucky, Kentucky Clinic740 Rose St Ste B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
Dr. Farhadi and his staff changed my life. All pre-op symptoms are completely gone. It is truly a miracle. So thankful! Definitely a hero in my opinion. Recommending him highly to family and friends. The light has even returned to my eyes! Simply amazing!!!!!
About Dr. Francis Farhadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992968606
- Barnes/Wash U
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
