Dr. H Fang, MD
Overview
Dr. H Fang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Phoenix Cardiac Surgery, PC3131 E Clarendon Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 253-9168
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EXCEPTIONAL ! If you see anyone else you are seeing 2nd best period.
About Dr. H Fang, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871522524
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois
- U Ill/Cook Co Hosp
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
