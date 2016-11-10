Dr. H Donald Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Donald Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. H Donald Clark, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 620, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr. Clark is extremely attentive, knowledgeable, and encouraging to both his pediatric patients as well as, us, as parents.
About Dr. H Donald Clark, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1720160468
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.