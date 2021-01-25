See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Cathcart Jr works at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 474-6525
    6120 N Mayfair St Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 344-8328

Hospital Affiliations
  • Newport Hospital and Health Services
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroiditis
Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 25, 2021
    I found him very supportive, caring. But best of all very knowledgeable, willing to listen, answer questions. He also looked for solutions to help my health issues. Understanding that my health issues are very complex, he still sought knowledge to help me feel better. Love his nursing staff. Caring as well.
    Pam — Jan 25, 2021
    About Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104815935
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathcart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cathcart Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cathcart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cathcart Jr works at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cathcart Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cathcart Jr has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathcart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathcart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathcart Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathcart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathcart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

