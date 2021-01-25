Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathcart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Holy Family Hospital.

Locations
1
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-6525
- 2 6120 N Mayfair St Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 344-8328
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found him very supportive, caring. But best of all very knowledgeable, willing to listen, answer questions. He also looked for solutions to help my health issues. Understanding that my health issues are very complex, he still sought knowledge to help me feel better. Love his nursing staff. Caring as well.
About Dr. Harold Cathcart Jr, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104815935
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cathcart Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathcart Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cathcart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cathcart Jr has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathcart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathcart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathcart Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathcart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathcart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.