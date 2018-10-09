See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Downstate Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Trotman works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2018
    The BEST. Saw her while she practiced in Cincinnati. She performed one of my surgeries and can say that she is one of the only doctors I have ever trusted this much. Wish she was still here!!
    — Oct 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD
    About Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1871753376
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Downstate Medical College
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trotman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trotman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trotman works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Trotman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

