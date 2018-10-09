Overview

Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Downstate Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Trotman works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.