Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Downstate Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST. Saw her while she practiced in Cincinnati. She performed one of my surgeries and can say that she is one of the only doctors I have ever trusted this much. Wish she was still here!!
About Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Downstate Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trotman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
