Overview

Dr. Gyan Pareek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Pareek works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.