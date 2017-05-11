Dr. Gyan Pareek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pareek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gyan Pareek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gyan Pareek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Pareek works at
Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 274-4720
- 2 195 Collyer St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-5400
Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital195 Collyer St # 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 421-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor he operated on my cancer prostate one of the first in our area with Dr Miller robartic machine did and excellent job 10 years? ago @I am so luck Thanks Dr Pareek and Miller
About Dr. Gyan Pareek, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pareek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pareek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pareek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pareek has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pareek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pareek speaks Hindi and Portuguese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pareek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pareek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pareek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pareek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.