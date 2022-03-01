Dr. Gwynn Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwynn Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwynn Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Patterson OB/GYN4990 E Mediterranean Dr Ste C, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 417-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a 75 year old woman come to Sierra Vista from MI - and with a recurring UTI. I was concerned to find a doctor who would be willing to help me. I am so grateful to Dr Patterson for seeing me so quickly. She is thorough, knowledgeable, a good listener, and took her time with me to explain. I think she is an excellent doctor and I would highly recommend her. Dr Patterson’s staff is friendly, kind, and made me feel comfortable. Sincerely, Alida Kuipers
About Dr. Gwynn Patterson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134111941
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.