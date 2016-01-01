Dr. Gwyn Londeree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londeree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwyn Londeree, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwyn Londeree, MD is a dermatologist in Columbus, OH. Dr. Londeree completed a residency at Ohio State University. She currently practices at Encore Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Mid - Ohio Dermatology4900 Gettysburg Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 442-1012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gwyn Londeree, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225025067
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Londeree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Londeree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Londeree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Londeree has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Londeree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Londeree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Londeree.
