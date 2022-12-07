Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwo-Chin Lee, MD
Dr. Gwo-Chin Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
-
1
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
-
2
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1009Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Best orthopedic surgeon around .. treats everyone with such respect
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1477543072
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
