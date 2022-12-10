Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Reeve works at
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2605
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Ameritas
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had UJS early in 2022 and had an amazing experience with Dr. Reeve! Pre-surgery I consulted with Dr. Reeve and she shared all the necessary information (benefits, risks, etc) and also connected me with a previous patient of hers who had a similar case. During and after surgery, Dr. Reeve has been wonderful in her bedside manner, responsiveness and assistance as I went through recovery. I even had some unexpected benefits with my breathing and quality of life that I didn’t even expect! I would recommend that anyone looking for an oral surgeon that wants someone straightforward and transparent and does great work go with Dr. Reeve!
About Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1649596123
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeve.
