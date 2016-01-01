Overview

Dr. Gwendolyn Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lynch works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.