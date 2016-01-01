Dr. Kane-Wanger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwendolyn Kane-Wanger, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwendolyn Kane-Wanger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9500
Brigham & Womens Arthritis Cntr60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5325Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gwendolyn Kane-Wanger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801876735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane-Wanger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane-Wanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane-Wanger has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane-Wanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane-Wanger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane-Wanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane-Wanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane-Wanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.