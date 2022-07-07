Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwendolyn Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gwendolyn Grant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, San Juan Regional Medical Center, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center, Santa Fe Phs Indian Hospital and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Regional Medical Center1010 Three Springs Blvd, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 764-3740
Mercy Orthopedic Associates1 Mercado St Ste 202, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 247-5362Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southern Colorado Health Center232 Rustling Willow St, Towaoc, CO 81334 Directions (970) 565-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
- Santa Fe Phs Indian Hospital
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly professionals and understanding to your needs. A job very well done
About Dr. Gwendolyn Grant, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841395357
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.