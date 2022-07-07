Overview

Dr. Gwendolyn Grant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, San Juan Regional Medical Center, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center, Santa Fe Phs Indian Hospital and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at Mercy Reg Med Ctr Inpat Svs in Durango, CO with other offices in Towaoc, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.