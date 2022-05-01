Overview

Dr. Gwendolyn Emerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Emerson works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Bixby, OK and Sapulpa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

