Dr. Gwendolyn Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwendolyn Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Gwendolyn P. Chung MD Inc.1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1810, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 949-5308
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Chung to be absolutely lovely. She was professional and compassionate. She explained my test results and projected next steps. I realize that long waits for Drs. Are due to too many patients and not enough doctors. It’s a nationwide condition and one that must be addressed. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Gwendolyn Chung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043305543
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.