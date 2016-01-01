Dr. Gwendoline Fonebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwendoline Fonebi, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwendoline Fonebi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CITIZENS GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, CAMC General Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fonebi works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-5109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fonebi?
About Dr. Gwendoline Fonebi, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184911141
Education & Certifications
- CITIZENS GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- CAMC General Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonebi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fonebi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fonebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonebi works at
Dr. Fonebi has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fonebi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.