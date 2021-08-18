Overview

Dr. Gwendoline Fang, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario and Galion Community Hospital.



Dr. Fang works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.