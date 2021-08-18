Dr. Gwendoline Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwendoline Fang, MD
Dr. Gwendoline Fang, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario and Galion Community Hospital.
Gwendoline Fang, MD715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (567) 307-7663
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Galion Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fang and her staff are rockstars!
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center Program
- Ross University School of Medicine
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.