Dr. Gwenalyn Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwenalyn Garcia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta Health, Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center3415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8380
Uva Cancer Center - Augusta57 Beam Ln Ste 300, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 213-2220
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gwenalyn Garcia, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487075024
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods.