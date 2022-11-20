Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
T. Gwen Iwasaki MD, MPH4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-0079
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
My mother has been going to Dr. Iwasaki for many years. Not only is the Doctor very professional but the staff has been helpful every step of the way.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1639240237
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Dr. Iwasaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwasaki has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iwasaki speaks Japanese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwasaki.
