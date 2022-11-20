See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Iwasaki works at T. Gwen Iwasaki MD, MPH in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    T. Gwen Iwasaki MD, MPH
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-0079

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Rash
Dermatitis
Warts
Rash
Dermatitis
Warts

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon

Nov 20, 2022
My mother has been going to Dr. Iwasaki for many years. Not only is the Doctor very professional but the staff has been helpful every step of the way.
gkooz — Nov 20, 2022
About Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 37 years of experience
  • English, Japanese
  • 1639240237
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California Los Angeles
  • Harbor UCLA Med Center
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
  • Dermatology
Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iwasaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iwasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iwasaki works at T. Gwen Iwasaki MD, MPH in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iwasaki’s profile.

Dr. Iwasaki has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwasaki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

